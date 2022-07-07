We all know that before she became a Rap superstar, Cardi B was working in strip clubs. The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker has never been shy about sharing stories related to her exotic dancer days, and she recently revisited that time in her life during her appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service. Cardi was asked to share an experience when she went out with a broke man, and although she suggested there were several, she decided to speak about someone who allegedly stole $20K from her.

Cardi began by saying that when she was 20 years old, she would love to boast about having $20K by 20. "I came home one day from work, everything, I'm counting the money and everything, I'm about to put it in my stash," she said, but when she went to check on her money, it was gone. "My stash, I got like, a thousand dollars."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Like this n*gga took the money. He took my money, didn't answer the phone for like, a whole day," she added. "I was going insane."

Cardi added that when she finally touched base with her then-boyfriend, he told her that he took the cash because he was in California moving weight. After saying that the experience "traumatized" her, Cardi was asked if she ever got her money back. She was able to recoup some, but not nearly close to all of her cash back in hand.

"I'm shaking," she said as she could feel the anger rising once again.

Check out Cardi sharing her story below.