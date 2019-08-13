Now, we've all heard Cardi B's song, "Press" and needless to say, she's not a fan of how much media coverage she gets. Unfortunately, with the good comes the bad and sometimes, the media can be a downside to fame. Cardi's not wrong in her disdain towards bloggers especially after two relatively popular YouTube personalities made some serious allegations against the rapper without providing any proof to back there claims. One of the bloggers, Latasha K, filed a countersuit against Cardi on claims that she received gang-related threats after the rapper put her on blast. But Cardi argues that this is nothing more than an attempt for a bit of clout.

The Blast reports Cardi B requested the judge toss out the entire countersuit filed by Latasha K because it's simply "a transparent attempt to garner media attention and retaliate against" her. She also shut down Latasha's claims that she defamed her on social media. Cardi detailed that calling Latasha a "hoe" or a "dumb ass bitch" doesn't constitute as defamation but rather, name-calling. Cardi not only wants Latasha's case tossed but she also wants her own case against the blogger to continue.

Latasha accused Cardi B's actions on social media to cause her severe emotional and financial distress. Because of the post, Latasha said she lost subscribers and advertisers and also suffered from anxiety, stress, insomnia and more. To add salt to the injury, she's pregnant and had to move out of her residence after receiving threats.

Bardi Gang don't play.