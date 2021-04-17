Celebrities haven't been shy when it comes to vocalizing their support for certain civil rights movements. Black Lives Matter has been ever-increasing in popularity since its inception in 2013, and during the ongoing protests last year, music artists used their platforms and talents to bring awareness to systemic racism and police brutality.

The call to "defund the police" in the United States has been a train that gains momentum with every news broadcast involving an officer killing an unarmed, innocent citizen, and while Cardi B has stood up for the rights of the marginalized, she doesn't believe that getting rid of cops is the way to go.



On Thursday (April 15), Cardi reportedly tweeted, "I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement. We are sooo tired of it. When will it end?” A Twitter user responded, "Defund the police," and Cardi addressed the simple message with an explanation of why that isn't a good idea. “We need cops and that’s facts we just need strict laws for cops,” wrote the rapper.

“If you shot someone just like civilians you will go to jail that same day, get charge, wait for bond and go to trial," she continued. "That will make you think twice about shooting anyone.” The "Up" artist was met with pushback and soon, she deleted her post altogether. Check out a screenshot below.

