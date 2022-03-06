Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays.

When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.

However, Twitter was not feeling Offset's wardrobe this past weekend. As a video surfaced of Set performing his classic trap hit "Ric Flair Drip" while donning an elegant white sweater, leather red pants and boots, one user did not approve of the fit: "Man wtf do these n****s be wearing ???"

Although the tweet is now deleted, Cardi B found it while it was still on her timeline, and quoted it with a fiery clapback: "He puttin that sh*t on !! Y'all talk sh*t first then these rappers start wearing it."

In a repost of the exchange, Offset's fellow Migo Quavo commented doubling down on the fit, calling Offset fresh: "SET FRESH AF NAWFSIDE LEGEND!!!"

Along with this outfit debacle, Offset also posted the "Ric Flair Drip" performance on his Instagram, saying he has new music on the way: "New music otw"

Back in January, Offset had teased a new music video, but nothing ever materialized. So, this time around, we hope he is not bluffing when he talks about dropping music soon.

Do you like Offset's peculiar outfit?