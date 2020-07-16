When Kylie Jenner showed off her daughter Stormi's purse collection, people were oohing and aahing over it. When DJ Khaled copped his 1-year-old son a diamond Rolex watch, nobody batted an eyelash. But Offset and Cardi B gift their 2-year-old daughter Kulture a $9,000 Birkin bag and it's the end of the world?

The word "Birkin" is trending on Twitter right now and it's filled with people going off about how Cardi B and Offset wasted their money buying a luxurious purse for their toddler daughter. Fighting the people claiming that children only care about toys and candy, the "Press" rapper snapped back on her Instagram Stories, addressing the drama and defending Offset for the gift.

"You know, designer shit... people be like 'kids don't care about that, they only care about toys and candy.' Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy but, the thing is, the kids also go outside," said Cardi in a video message. "Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go to red carpets. And if I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing [Chanel], my kid's having the same thing. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was [up to] the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. No. 'Cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum-bum, they'd all be talking shit. So I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gon' match mommy."

Do you think a kid should be walking around with a $9K purse?