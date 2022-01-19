Cardi B is providing support for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic Bronx fire earlier this month. Per TMZ, Cardi B will be covering funeral costs for the victims of the fire, in partnership with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she said in a statement. "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

The rapper and The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, who also recently partnered with Fat Joe to provide support for the victims' families, will be covering both funeral and burial expenses for the victims, as well as assuring that their wishes are met.

The deadly fire occurred on Jan. 9th in a 120-unit complex in the Bronx, claiming 17 lives with many more being hospitalized. NYC fire officials believed that a broken space heater was what caused the fire. However, two doors that were left open inside of the building are what allowed the smoke to spread across the complex. Building regulations state that those doors should've been closed and investigations are now looking deeper into why those rules weren't followed.

We'll keep you posted on more.