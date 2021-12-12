Cardi B celebrated Megan Thee Stallion's college graduation on Twitter, Saturday, after her "WAP" companion received her diploma from Texas Southern University. Megan earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

"Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!!" Cardi tweeted. "I know your Parents are super proud of you."



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Megan announced that she had finished her degree in a post on Instagram: "Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on me so proud Thank you everyone for all the love today."

Megan has explained that a major factor in continuing with her education is the goal of making her late mother proud.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said in an interview with People. “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Check out Cardi's congratulations tweet below.

[Via]