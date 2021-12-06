While spending some time in beautiful Florida for Miami Art Week, 29-year-old Cardi B was recorded by a group of fans while sticking up for some Black women who appeared to be being denied entry to the city’s popular club, E11EVEN.

As Cardi approached the entrance, a woman taking a video of her can be heard saying, “they’re not even letting the sisters in tonight, girl, they not even letting the sisters in.” Quickly, a security guard turns around and tries to shield the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker from the fans talking to her.





The group continued to explain to the celebrity that they had watched guards let white women, and everyone else but them, really, inside. The mother of two boldly spoke up, insisting that security “let Black women in here,” several times, and loud enough that she could obviously be heard.

A post shared to @balleralert on Instagram explains, “The bouncer is heard telling Cardi that they were going to let them in but did not after Cardi entered the club. The women wanted to purchase a table and had the means to do so. They are still befuddled on why they were denied.”





Complex reports that E11LEVEN has not yet responded to the claims that it was denying entry to Black women.

In other news, Cardi B has been keeping extra busy as 2021 draws to a close, recently celebrating her major new role at Playboy as their first-ever Creative Director, and the purchase of a gorgeous $5 million home in New Jersey, which you can read more about here.

