For the second time in under three years, Cardi B is once again the latest Vogue cover star. On Monday, July 11, it was revealed that the "WAP," "Up," and "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker had landed the cover of Vogue Singapore's July/August "Ablaze" issue. Throughout the cover story, Cardi discusses her responsibilities as a mother and the challenges that arose following her decision to have a child early in her career.

"There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant," Cardi B tells Vogue's Amelia Chia, revealing that she learned that she was pregnant with Kulture before Invasion of Privacy was even released. As fate would have it, Cardi's debut album broke countless records and won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album in 2019, but since the births of Kulture and Wave, the New York-bred superstar's fans have been clamoring for her sophomore studio album.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the Vogue Singapore cover story, Cardi also reveals that the release of her long-awaited second album is closer than ever.

Although Cardi B isn't fully quoted on when fans can expect the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, Chia writes, "She tells me firmly that she’s not waiting very long—'a month or two'—before her next single, and album, gets released."

Given that "Hot Sh*t" — Cardi's new scorching collaboration with Lil Durk and Kanye West — just released at the top of the month, that means that Cardi B's sophomore studio album is just months away from dropping.

Stay tuned for more Cardi B-related updates, and let us know in the comments if you're ready for Cardi's sophomore studio album.

[via]