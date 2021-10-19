The New York City fight at a strip club continues to haunt Cardi B as the rapper officially pleads not guilty to assault charges. In 2018, two sisters who worked at a club in Flushing, Queens were reportedly attacked on the job. Cardi is accused of orchestrating the assault and it has been rumored that it all went down because one of the women was allegedly creeping around with Offset.

After news of her not guilty plea circulated, trolls quickly took to social media to tell Cardi that she would be going to prison. She decided to clap back.



MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

"They wanna see a bad b*tch do bad [tongue emoji]," she said before responding to a critic. "Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms [tongue emoji]." Another person told her that she better have great lawyers because "yk damn well offset ain't gon be there for your kids."

Cardi replied, "My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point ?" A fan jumped in to say that children shouldn't be a topic of conversation, even if you don't like an artist. "Exactly! I be chillin I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids," said Cardi.

If convicted, Cardi and her alleged associates are facing upwards of four years in prison.