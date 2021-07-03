Cardi B, following suit with a number of other voices in the hip-hop community, came to the defense of Sha'Carri Richardson on social media, Saturday. Richardson was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Association after testing positive for marijuana use.

Cardi initially clapped back at reporter Claire Lehmann, who speculated that Richardson was using steroids.

"Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," Lehmann tweeted, Friday.

"B I O T I N…….You needs for your thin ass hair," replied Cardi.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Cardi took to Instagram to further comment on the situation:

This is how I feel about the Sha'Carri situation, right. I feel like we cannot turn time around. I feel like the Olympics are going to try and be so hard on her 'cause this has been a big situation. However, that doesn't take away [from the fact] that she's the most talked about athlete. Three years from now, she's going to be the No. 1 most-anticipated to go to the Olympics.

Richardson says that she used the drug in Oregon, where it is legal, as a coping mechanism after learning of her mother's death.

Check out Cardi's posts below.

