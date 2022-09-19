Despite her busy schedule, Cardi B somehow always finds time to set the record straight when trolls get to talking about her on social media. Most recently, the mother of two shut down speculation about her sexuality, reminding her Twitter followers that she's a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday (September 19) an account shared photos of four "celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender," including former One Direction star Harry Styles, "Happier Than Ever" singer Billie Eilish, Mother Monster Lady Gaga, and finally, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker.

Cardi B and Whipshots with Gigi Debussy celebrate at WeHo Pride 2022 -- Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Quote tweeting the original post, Cardi clapped back, "I ate bitches out before you was born... Sorry I don't have Razr phone pics to prove it to you."

When another fan pointed out that the New York native has previously talked about having a girlfriend while she was in high school, she confirmed, "Lmaaooo, yes when I was [a] freshman."

That's not the only gossip that Cardi has used her Twitter account to shut down so far this month. Following her day in court related to her 2018 assault case in which two sisters accused her of hiring men to beat them up, she was quick to share a post stating that she only plead guilty to lesser charges.





In the end, the "WAP" artist was only sentenced to 15 days of community service – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.