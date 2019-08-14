Cardi B continues her push for the public to become more actively involved in politics. The rapper recently sat down for a one-on-one with presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders, and now, weeks later, Cardi shared a clip of their conversation. In an upload on Instagram, Cardi and Sanders chatted about minimum wages laws and why they need to be changed as soon as possible.

"For example, me as a New Yorker, not now, but when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn't able to make ends meet," Cardi said. "I wasn't able to pay my rent, get transportation, and eat." Sanders agreed with her and replied, "This is an excellent and an important question because right now we have tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages. Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?...How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can't. And if you have a child?" Cardi mentioned that "certain people like to brag" that there are more opportunities for employment in America, but the jobs available don't pay livable wages.

At the end of July, the "Press" rapper sent a message of gratitude to Sanders for taking the time to talk with her. "Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country," Cardi wrote. "A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!"