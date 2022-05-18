With a newborn at home, Kash Doll's daily life has certainly changed. The Detroit rapper welcomed her baby boy back in January and has been doing the balancing act that many of our favorite entertainer parents have experienced. Motherhood hasn't switched up Kash's style as she continues to rock her extra-long nails, but navigating having a newborn has proven to be difficult. So, she called on Cardi B to give her some tips.

Cardi gave birth to Baby Wave in September 2021 and had advice for Kash. Not only did she deliver, but she showed her how to keep her nails while changing a diaper.

"Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol I got on press ons struggling," wrote Kash. It was showtime for Cardi who "made a whole video [crying laughing emojis]." Cardi added, "Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices."

In the clip, a teddy bear was used as Cardi's baby model, but little Kulture wasn't far away. She initially questioned why her mother was wiping the behind of a stuffed animal, but still sat quietly to watch the demonstration. Fans shared that they were happy to see Hip Hop moms helping one another in a climate where women in Rap are encouraged to beef.

Check it out below.