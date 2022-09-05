Cardi B threw a birthday celebration for her and Offset's son, Wave, on Monday and shared pictures from the car-themed party on social media afterward. In another post, she admitted that she can be a bit "extra" with her children.

"I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had shit growing up soooo yea imma ball," Cardi tweeted.

The party featured custom remote-controlled cars, tons of balloons, a DJ, slides, and more. Adult guests also had access to a full bar and a seafood bar and were gifted with customized denim jackets.



Cardi's sister, Hennessy, was also present at the party.

"Happy birthday WAVE !!! Auntie LOVES YOU," she wrote in a post of her own.

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN!!" Offset wrote in a post on Instagram. He also shared more photos of himself with Wave on his Instagram Story.

Despite throwing lavish celebrations for both Wave and her daughter, Kulture, Cardi recently told Vogue Singapore that she wants to raise her children to understand their own privilege.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable," she told the outlet in July. "Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

Check out pictures from the event as shared by Cardi below.

