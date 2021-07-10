Kulture's third birthday is upon us! The daughter of powerhouse couple Cardi B and Offset is celebrating her third birthday today, and it seems Cardi can't believe time is moving so fast. The New York rapper posted a heartfelt picture of her daughter's one month birthday today- celebrating her daughter and all the time that has passed. The picture finds an in infant Culture as cute as ever in a fancy baby cradle surrounded by Givenchy stuffed animals.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Forever my little baby... My cancer queen," read the caption on Cardi B's Instagram post. Kulture's third birthday comes amidst a busy year for the "Clout" couple. Offset released Culture III, the third installment of his daughter's namesake album, last month with fellow Migos to widespread success. Just two weeks ago, Cardi B announced that she's pregnant with the couple's second child on BET and in a string of Instagram posts: "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy."

Fans wished Kulture a happy birthday in the comments, though some were confused by the picture of the infant. One user commented, "this caught me off guard as hell. Thought this was the new baby," while another wrote "Girl I thought this was your newborn now. I’m like how tf you pop out so quick."

Happy Birthday Kulture!

Check out the post here: