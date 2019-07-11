Proud mother Cardi B continued to publicly celebrate her daughter Kulture turning one-year-old by dropping a clip of song she made for her baby girl. Cardi shared a video on Instagram that was a montage of photos and clips of Kulture throughout her first year of life. The video also features Cardi spitting a few bars over the beat to fellow rapper Eve's 1999 hit, "Love is Blind."

"I'm seeing all my business while I scroll on the phone / I was hopin' that we could have this moment alone / but ain't no secret that the internet is safe with / and with these blogs it seems like nothing is sacred / I ain't even meet you and I love you to death / performed live on TV I hid you under my dress," Cardi raps in the snippet. "We did the ruffles, the fur coats, a hundred different ways / But seems like you getting larger every day.”

It's obvious by some of the lyrics that Cardi wrote this a while ago, and she explained in the video's caption that she intended it to be featured on her Grammy Award-winning album, Invasion of Privacy. "Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," she wrote. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one! It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."