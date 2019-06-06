She recently expressed how she hates to canceled shows because she loses out on too much money, but Cardi B has once again disappointed her fans. It's been announced that the rapper has pulled out of the Parklife Festival that is set to take place in Manchester's Heaton Park in England on August 8. The news was given by Parklife through their Twitter account with a message that reads:

"As some of you will have seen, Cardi B was forced to cancel some performances in May. The Parklife team have just been notified that Cardi now also needs to pull out of Parklife this weekend. As such there will be some changes to the previously advertised lineup, stage splits, and times. We are working on this currently.' We are very sorry for the late notice but have only just had confirmation from Cardi's team that she will not be able to perform. We all remain super excited for Parklife this weekend and cannot wait to see you in a completely transformed Heaton Park."

Cardi has recently gone under the knife for cosmetic surgery and her doctors have reportedly told her to take it easy until her body recovers. Instead, Cardi has continued to perform, including giving a rousing performance on the HOT 97 Summer Jam stage last weekend. When the rapper previously has to postpone a string of shows her representative said, ''She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.'' Last week the rapper also headed to trial in her strip club assault case, although there's no word on if that has anything to do with her recent cancelation.