Erring on the side of caution, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has advised Cardi B to cancel her show at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse venue. The rapper was all set to perform, even having gone through rehearsals for the concert, however, the IMPD tweeted that there was an "unverified threat" made on Cardi, forcing her to reschedule the show.

"This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life," the IMPD shared with its followers. "We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation."

Cardi was apologetic to her fans for having disappointed them, but the wife and mother couldn't take any chances. "Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today," she tweeted. "I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first."

As this is an ongoing investigation, the specific nature of the threat has not been disclosed. Bankers Life Fieldhouse has rescheduled the show for September 11.