Cardi B is one of, if not, the most popular female rapper at the moment. Although she has not released a album in years, she still makes waves with whatever she does, whether it be music, a twitter rant, a public appearance, etc.

This time around, her Twitter activity stirred up some of the trolls today (March 6). It all started when Cardi B tweeted about other industry artists hitting her up in the DMs, but not treating her the way she wants to be treated: "I wish I can show y'all my DMs. On God these industry b*tches are weird and p*ssy. Y'all really don't have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y'all."

After this tweet, which she eventually deleted, a twitter user asked her why should't tag the people she's referring to. Cardi replied saying she addresses the people directly in the DMs, so they know the tweet is about them anyways: "I don’t have to put a @ cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them ..YOU JUST DONT KNOW !"

Next, the same user asked her why she feels the need the need to tweet about the DMs, to which Cardi responded that it is the point of Twitter: "Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening and that’s what the fuck is going on you dick chewing geese."

Check out Cardi's original tweet below.