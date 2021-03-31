It shouldn't come as a surprise that the ultra-conservative state of Utah is attempting to place more prohibitions on pornography. It was recently shared that Utah governor Spencer Cox signed a bill that would place pornography filters on all cell phones and tablets sold in the state. Those against the legislation argue that this is a move that intrudes on free speech, but Gov. Cox doesn't see things in the same light. The controversy has rangled in opinions from people of all backgrounds, including Cardi B who is often the center of conversations regarding explicit content and appropriate behavior.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

"I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS .That cult is disturbing," the rapper tweeted about The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Restricting or banning pornographic images doesn't come as a surprise to many Utah residents; Some counties prohibit the sale of alcohol and tobacco, and in some areas, you previously needed a membership to patronize bars.

Someone pointed that out to Cardi. "I understand that .I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious," she added. "However they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN ...Look it up !" Check out her tweets below and let us know if you believe prohibiting porn on cellphones and tablets is a First Amendment violation.

[via]