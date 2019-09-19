Cardi B may want to consider taking a few days off of social media. Why, you ask? Well, it was just revealed a few moments ago that, on his mission to expose literally everybody in the entire world, Tekashi 6ix9ine named the superstar rapper as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. We all know that Cardi has a tendency of spilling all the beans when she gets aggravated so you should be expecting her to hop on Instagram Live fairly shortly. However, she may want to decide to keep it cool for the time being because anything she says can incriminate her. Earlier today, Forbes revealed their list for the Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts of the last year, noting that Bardi made a cool $28 million before taxes. She's calling cap on that claim but she's not saying whether or not the number was too low or too high.

Taking to Twitter, the "Bodak Yellow" songstress told all her fans that Forbes should not be trusted. "Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off," she asked. The sheer fact that she's saying they got her earnings wrong means that she probably made more than whatever they're saying. Usually, Forbes is a trusted source when it comes to things like this. However, since Cardi is saying this herself, we're inclined to believe her.

How much do you estimate she made last year?