According to a TNT, Cardi's harsh words for the DJ were not because he shouted out Nicki Minaj, but rather because he was apparently yelling gang-related things into the mic as Cardi and Offset were seated in their section. While the DJ did not mistake Cardi for Nicki, he did still play "Do We Have A Problem" and shouted out Nicki, seemingly in an effort to be messy, nonetheless.

Everyone should know by now that Cardi B is not scared of anyone. The media mogul has had her fair share of arguments and doesn't mind clapping back at anyone when necessary. Whether it's on or offline, the mother of two will take it there if she feels disrespected.

This was the case last night when she and her family went out clubbing in New York. While there, she partied in a section with her husband, Offset, and her sister, Hennessy Carolina. As music blasted and lights flickered, the DJ came over the mic and yelled, "Shoutout to Nicki Minaj in the motherf*cking building. Let's go." He followed up by playing one of Nicki's latest hits "Do We Have a Problem?"

Initially, Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, seemed unbothered by the incident as she sipped on her Corona and danced to the music. However, her posse noticed the shade and began shaking their heads at the DJ's unprofessionalism.

Nonetheless, it didn't take long for the 29-year-old rapper to put the guy on blast. She managed to get the microphone and make the emcee stop his music. "Who's in the building tonight?" she asked the crowd.

"We with all the f*cking smoke you heard," said the artist in her New York accent. She then centered on the host, asking, "We getting dangerous tonight? DJ are we getting f*cking dangerous tonight? F*ck outta here."

Following her response, Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd as the DJ began to play "WAP."

