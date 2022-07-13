Cardi B Calls On Kanye West & Lil Durk For "Hot Sh*t" Music Video

Cardi B delivers her new visuals for "Hot Sh*t" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Cardi B just unveiled the official music video for her new single, "Hot Shit" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk. Directed by Lado Kvantaniya, the electrifying new visuals kick off with Cardi B standing on a platform on top of a skyscraper before defying the laws of gravity. The visuals also show shots of Lil Durk and Kanye West separately, though some fans noted that Ye's part looks animated. Lil Durk appears on top of a drowning car while red beams flash across his body and in another scene with Cardi B.

She previously explained that the music video for the song was delayed because of the CGI technology. "I couldn't maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s**t takes so long. I did this video around March, and it's still not even ready yet," she told Zane Lowe earlier this month. "And it's just so frustrating that I'm like, 'You know what? Just put the f***ing song out. I don't even give a f**k anymore. I'm over it.'"