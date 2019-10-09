Once Cardi B finishes her next concert in Africa, she will be in full-on album mode. For the last couple of months, we've been hearing rumblings about the superstar's upcoming plans, which involve a tour, new music, and another pregnancy. Cardi B has always been open with her supporters, telling them everything they might have ever wanted to know. While she covets her privacy, she also gives away a ton of her secrets during live-streams and social uploads. Once the Bronx native ended her final show of the year in the United States this week, she made sure to send out a heartfelt 'thank you' to everybody that's contributed to her success and as she addressed her team, she broke down in tears.



"I just wanna say thank you to all my fans, thank you to my dancers, thank you to my production. I love y'all so much," said the multi-platinum recording artist. "We work so fucking hard. People always be like 'Cardi work so hard!' Nah, my whole team work so motherfucking hard." Reflecting on the effort that everybody has put into her elaborate production set-ups, Bardi then broke down in tears, noting that she didn't want to cry. She alleviated some of the awkwardness by randomly belting out Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Watch the video below. Also, can we just talk about how Cardi is sitting on this short-ass table but her feet still don't touch the ground?