Cardi B fans are upset that the star hasn't announced a headlining summer tour and they've been flooding her mentions, asking why she decided not to head out on the road. The new mom has remained active on social media and when it comes to her musical releases, she's still on top. Yesterday, the rapper took to her Instagram profile to co-sign a few of her favourite femcees, including Tierra Whack, Rapsody, Chika, and Kamaiyah in an effort to prove that not all women are rapping about sex, scamming and their bodies. The star also ranted about why she wasn't going on tour, explaining that it's just not the right time for her to get that kind of bag.

In the since-deleted post, Cardi B reportedly detailed exactly how much money she would be set to make on tour. As reported by Daily Mail, Cardi broke down the reasoning behind her decision not to tour. She shared a spreadsheet with expenses and her income, telling her supporters, "I find it so funny that people that ARE NOT FANS have the biggest concerns on why haven't I done a tour. Welp because here you go, let me break it down for you."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The "Bodak Yellow" songstress went into specifics, explaining just how much she would net from a tour. "Let's say if I go on tour and I do 600K a night right… sounds good but let's get in the touring business shall we? Stage production gotta be massive since the fans pay massive so just on stage and production, I'll be left with like 150k a night." Bardi said that her stage, hair, makeup, costuming and more production costs would be over $300K so she doesn't see why she would take to the road.

$150K per night sounds like a lot of money to you and I but for Cardi B, she thinks she could finesse her way into making a little more before committing to a long touring process.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images