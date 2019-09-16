Cardi B Booty Pops In Pink Bodysuit Backstage Of Music MidTown Festival

Right before the stripper film Hustlers debuted, Cardi B admitted that she wasn't able to go as hard on the pole as she had hoped since she was still healing from liposuction and other surgeries she endured. "I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my titties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" she previously explained. "So I was mad. I was like, 'God damn it!'"

We can now fully guarantee that Cardi B has gotten her groove back since the "Be Careful" rapper shared a video to Instagram that sees her wining and grinding backstage seemingly right before her set at Atlanta's Music MidTown festival. "When I pull up it gets hectic," she captioned the video.

Cardi jumped on Instagram Live earlier today to give a detailed update to fans about new music and another baby with her husband Offset. "My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for tour. I'm already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good," she said. "After my tour, I want to have a kid. I wanna have another kid."