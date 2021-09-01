Several celebrities have come forward to mourn the tragic death of Janae "Miss Mercedes Morr" Gagnier. Yesterday (August 30), we reported on the news that Gagnier was found dead in her Texas home alongside 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto. According to authorities, the Instagram and OnlyFans model, who boasts over 2 million followers, did not have a personal relationship with Accorto. It has been reported that Gagneir was strangled to death and suffered "traumatic concussion" in a murder-suicide.

Gagnier's mother told reporters that Accorto was being followed. “She’s very cautious about her surroundings,” Jeanetta Grover said. “Unfortunately, someone basically was stalking, and killed my baby.”

The model's father, Mark, revealed to reporters how he discovered his daughter's body. “I walk in and Janae’s on the floor, and her clothes are all torn up and stuff,” he said. “I go upstairs, guy upstairs with a knife in him, still alive... I just couldn’t do nothing but stand there and call the police,” he added. “That’s the true story and that’s what I want out.”

Cardi B shared a video of a news report about the story and unleashed on anyone who had negative things to say about Gagnier.

"So sad and f*ck you b*tches and Nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle," Cardi wrote. "Ya will hate on a bad b*tch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart."

Such a tragedy. Check it out below.



