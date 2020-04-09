Cardi B took to Instagram live to vent about how upset she is that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race, and she's pointing the finger at young folks for supposedly not showing out to vote for the former Democratic candidate. "I'm really upset at everybody, because as you guys know...Bernie dropped out of the race," Cardi told her roughly 125k viewers. "I'm guessing he dropped out because...he probably saw that he didn't have a good chance at winning, and the sh*t that get me mad about it is that I see a lot of young people on the Internet always lying."

"Y'all young motherf*ckers, I'm getting sick of y'all," she continued. "I'm about to start hanging out with my grandma's friends, because they vote. Y'all motherf*ckers don't vote, and that sh*t is getting me tight...I see all over Twitter, like, y'all love Bernie, but y'all wasn't voting! What the f*ck was up with that?" She goes on to point out that older people, who don't care as much about issues that affect young people such as affordable college tuition, are the ones who actually vote. "You know who be voting?" she says. "Older people. People that don't give a f*ck about going to college...those are the people that are voting...and because of that, that means Bernie is off the motherf*cking race."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

As a vocal Bernie supporter in the past, Cardi is definitely disappointed that he is no longer in the running, but she urges her followers to still vote for the Democratic nominee on the ballot, Joe Biden, in order to avoid another Trump term. "I do not want 45 to be president again," she exclaimed. "Now y'all, this sh*t is very f*cking serious, and y'all not taking it motherf*cking serious. Right now, the state that America is in, we got no f*cking time to play around." Cardi goes on to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic (which she calls the "boronavirus") will ultimately affect the United States, and stresses how important it is that Trump is not going to be in charge to deal with the fallout. "B*tch we're about to enter a recession," she declares. "Do you really want 45 to be in charge of the recession?" She emphasizes how incapable Trump is of handling an economic collapse, and how little he cares about minorities. "It's time to buckle up."

