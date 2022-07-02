For decades, the Kardashian-Jenners have been building their empires following careers that were seemingly launched due to infamy. Their scandals and controversies have only helped propel them to greater financial heights, and now, they remain one of the wealthiest and most well-known families in the entertainment industry. However, despite their supporters praising them for their business moves, the famous family is also a target of constant scrutiny and criticism.

Recently, Cardi B sat down with Angie Martinez for the latter's Power 105.1 radio show. During the chat, Martinez suggested that "nobody take more heat than the Kardashians." Cardi agreed.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"They do take a lotta heat. They do," said the rapper. "Like, it's like, I noticed it and it's just like, wow. Y'all are so f*ckin'—like, I understand that there's certain things people be like, 'This is why I feel a certain type of way.' But it's like, nah, y'all overdoing it. If y'all really think about it, y'all really be over-bullying, like, especially Khloé. People be over-bullying her and it's just like, that's just kinda mean. Come on now."

Khloé Kardashian hasn't seen her name out of headlines in years, mostly due to his romantic connections. From her rumored dating life to her marriage and subsequent divorce from Lamar Odom to her most recent tumultuously infidelity scandals with Tristan Thompson, Khloé often spends her time defending herself against socail media trolls.

However, as Cardi hinted at during her interview, the Kardashian-Jenners have also garnered pushback as they continue to face allegations of cultural appropriation and brand theft. Kim Kardashian is currently in a copyright legal battle with a business owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power 105.1 (@power1051)