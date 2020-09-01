There are few places more iconic than The Louvre -- especially as far as art is considered. The historic museum houses some of the greatest artworks known to mankind, including the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, and so much more.

Shifting from the classic to the modern, The Louvre has officially plastered the face of Cardi B on the exterior walls of the building, announcing her brand new campaign with Balenciaga, introducing a whole new artwork to their institution.

The Bronx native told us all that she likes "those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks" in one of her most famous songs, "I Like It", and she's finally fulfilling her prophecy, manifesting this into existence as she becomes the new face of the high fashion brand.

"Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign," proudly announced Cardi B on Instagram. She shared several pictures of her official introduction to the brand, including shots of the poster currently placed at The Louvre. "I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!"



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Obviously, with the travel ban in place to limit the spread of coronavirus across countries, it will likely be a long time before Cardi B ever gets to see her impact at The Louvre but we're sure that, once she gets to Paris, the party will start right back up.

Congratulations to Cardi!