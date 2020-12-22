The "WAP" reign seems as if it's never-ending. Cardi B didn't submit her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit for Grammy consideration, but even without the lack of acknowledgment from the Recording Academy, the song remains a staple. "WAP" has swept the globe in 2020 thanks to social media as we've even watched Jack Black give his speedo-wearing take on the viral, ground-pounding dance. Now, the song is being used by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to help educate people about the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’” said Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School who also is responsible for producing the video. Cardi did catch wind of the parody and retweeted it with the laughing caption, "Sksksksk."

"I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you that I'll get a vaccine. #WAmP #WearAMaskPlease," John Hopkins University tweeted from their official account. We're in a second wave of the pandemic as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and as many hospitals are reporting zero percent space in ICU and emergency rooms, they'll do anything to appeal to the public. The video has gone viral, so you can check it out below.

