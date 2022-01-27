The family of Lauren Smith-Fields is applauding Cardi B for shining light on the TikTok influencer’s unusual death.

Smith-Fields’ family attorney Darnell Crosland told TMZ that Cardi was instrumental in getting Lauren’s death to become a criminal case. Crosland claims that police launched an investigation only after Cardi spoke out.

Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment on Dec. 12 after going on a date with a white man the night before. A police report claims that her date called 911 after waking up next to her and found her unresponsive.

On Monday, the state medical examiner’s office stated that Lauren died from an accidental overdose of “Fentanyl combined with prescription medication and alcohol.” The next day, the Bridgeport Police Department announced it had opened a criminal investigation into her death.

The family’s attorney says Cardi B’s Sunday night tweet calling for “Justice for Lauren” and accusing Connecticut of failing her has brought more attention to her death.

Cardi was extended an invitation to check in with family for updates on the investigation’s progress.

Lauren Smith-Fields was dead for almost 48 hours before her family was notified. When her family arrived at her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut to check on her, there was a note on her door that said, “If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number.” A detective answered and let them know the 23-year old died on Dec. 12.

Her unusual death plus the medical examiner’s reports have ignited controversy around the racial imbalances surrounding the justice system and its treatment of Black women.

