Who would have thought that, multiple years later, we would still be catching onto subliminal messages from Cardi B to Nicki Minaj, and vice versa. The two rappers have been at odds for years and it doesn't look like either of them is ready to kiss and make up.

With Cardi B currently facing a possible four-year prison sentence on assault charges, which she has entered a not guilty plea for, fans have been taunting her on social media, warning her of the possibility that she could be away from her kids for nearly a half-decade. As she took time to respond to people on Twitter, a Nicki Minaj fan told her that she "better get the best lawyers out there cause yk damn well Offset ain't gon be there" for their kids. Surprisingly enough, Cardi sent the Barb a reply, and she appeared to shade Nicki Minaj and her husband in the process.

"My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point ?" asked Cardi in response.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

For the last couple of years, fans have been commenting on Nicki Minaj's personal life and her marriage to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender. Petty and Minaj are presently also part of a serious court case for allegedly harassing Petty's 1994 rape victim. Many believe that Cardi is taking a dig at Petty, who has had to work around California law to simply spend time with his kids.

Do you think Cardi was shading Nicki and her husband? Check out the tweet below, as well as some fans' speculative responses.