A magazine cover entangled Cardi B in a bit of controversy. The New York rapper has often found herself on the receiving end of trolls and critics, and while she, for the most part, ignores those with negative comments, Cardi is taking the time to apologize for her recent Footwear News Reebok photo shoot. In the cover art, Cardi depicted imagery that mirrored that of Hindu goddess Durga, and it was touted as the rapper paying homage to the religious figure. However, people called out Cardi for "disrespecting" their culture causing the rapper to return with an apology.

Following the backlash, Footwear News issued this statement to PEOPLE: "Yesterday we posted content from our exclusive Cardi B cover shoot. One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive." They added, " Today, we're releasing another cover from the shoot that was a subscriber exclusive."

Cardi B also explained the inspiration behind the photoshoot and expressed that it wasn't her intention to offend anyone. "When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that's something I love and I'm all about," said Cardi. "And though it was dope, if people think I'm offending their culture or their religion I want to say I’m sorry. That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody's religion. I wouldn't like people to offend my religion."

"I wasn't trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research," Cardi added. "I'm sorry, I can't change the past, but I will do more research for the future."

