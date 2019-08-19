Before she was denied entry into 50 Cent’s event on Sunday night, Wendy Williams had some fun partying it up with Cardi B the night before. The two diva's were spotted together Saturday night at Jason Lee’s birthday party at the Bryant Park Hotel.

The Hollywood Unlocked founder shared a picture & video of their time together on his Instagram. The first video shows Cardi dancing in the booth with her hooded sweatshirt over her head to the sound of Anitta‘s “Vai malandra,” while Wendy is sitting beside her laughing. He captioned the video with “The New York party is a movie” while tagging Cardi, Williams, Lature Van Duren and Aadina Milana.

He later added another picture of him and the two ladies, again confirming that his party was a movie full of celebrities and celebutants which included Angela Simmons, Mona Scott-Young, and Justina Valentine to name a few others. See that photo (below).

In other news, Cardi B just publicly supported Jay Z the other day following the news & backlash of him and his new NFL deal. She believes he'll be able to help Colin Kaepernick now. "I feel like he went in there like, ‘Alright, you guys want me to work with chy’all, y’all need to bring my peoples in there. Y’all need to do things my way,’ ” she said of Jay Z. "I feel like Jay Z could bring back Colin Kaepernick. I feel like he has that power."