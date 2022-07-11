Cardi B called out The Shade Room on social media over the weekend, prompting a public back and forth with the outlet regarding a post of her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, in honor of her birthday. The Bronx rapper wanted the post taken down and slammed The Shade Room for only posting negative content.

“Cause my thing is …okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” she tweeted. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone.”

The outlet fired back by sharing numerous positive posts they've shared about her in the past.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Eventually, the two parties spoke to each other off social media and the beef was laid to rest. Throughout the exchange, fans were quick to take sides in the beef with opinions of their own on the matter.

"cardi asking them not to post her kid in a calm manner and they’re giving push back and y’all don’t see how that’s weird," one fan wrote, adding, "not to mention the lack of professionalism in attempt to cater to a certain demographic for twitter engagements, they’re so wack."

Another user joked, "if cardi b taking down the shade room brings back real entertainment journalism then so be it idk."

Check out more reactions to Cardi and The Shade Room's spat below.