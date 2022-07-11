The very public spat between The Shade Room and Cardi B has been resolved. Last night, Cardi called out the blog for constantly posting negative content surrounding her following her performance at Wireless Festival and Offset's $50K gift to Kulture. Cardi shared two video messages on Twitter where she accused them of gaslighting her before TheShadeRoom fired back. The blog said that they've offered Cardi fair coverage and claimed that the rap star even reached out to them to ensure posts about her family are on their Instagram page.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cardi explained that her frustrations stem from allegedly being blocked from commenting on their page. "Cause my thing is …okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone." She later explained that they recently reached out to her to appear on a show that they've been working on before practically ghosting her. "All of a sudden they start doing shady stuff, ignoring my dms and block me from commenting on their page but I just want to leave it at that," she wrote.









However, The Shade Room fired back with receipts, proving that they've previously provided her with fair coverage before referring to her previous spats with other bloggers, including the Tasha K defamation case. "Whats the phone number of the lawyer you used in your defamation case because we tryna see something,” they tweeted.

The exchange continued for several other tweets with Cardi citing her recent interview with Lip Service as an example of how they set her up to get dragged online. She also added a screen recording of her comment on The Shade Room being buried, despite having a verified account, which typically appears at the top. Cardi also explained that she was forced to go public about the issue because they blocked her from DMing them.

"What y’all don’t understand is we have to get permission from owners to post videos to our page," TheShadeRoom explained after. "No permission, no post. We show @iamcardib tons of love but because we couldn’t get permission for some of the positive wireless fest videos she gets to lie and say ‘only negative.'”

And while both parties threatened to get lawyers involved, The Shade Room confirmed that they hopped on a call with Cardi B and resolved their issues after the "Hot Shit" rapper invited them to discuss the issue like adults.





"Just spoke to @iamcardib and we were able to come to a resolution. We’re putting the issue to rest and moving on. Cardi, we wish you the best and continued success. Glad we found a way to move forward peacefully. What happened earlier was bad, but how it ended is good," she wrote. "To the roommates, our true supporters, we promise to never subject you to this kind of behavior again. We appreciate your constant support of our platform and we would be nothing without our 36 million roommates & counting. Onward and upward."