Cardi B's star continues to rise and over the last few years, she has taken full advantage of this. The superstar artist has worked with some massive brands, and she even has her own deal with Reebok. The two have teamed up for various collections as of late, and now, they are back for more with the “Let Me Be...In My World” capsule which was revealed today.

This new collection comes with four new colorways of the Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as various pieces of apparel that contain a baggy yet fashionable aesthetic. As Cardi explained, this entire collection is meant to pay homage to her connections to the city of New York.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi explained. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear—from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

If you are planning on copping anything from the capsule, you will be able to do so next Friday on August 27th. The pieces will be available over at Reebok.com as of 12 PM EST. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

