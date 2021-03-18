The animosity between Cardi B and Rah Ali dates back years—all the way to the infamous 2018 New York Fashion Week shoe-flinging drama that involved Nicki Minaj. Following the incident, the pair traded insults and Nicki even took to Queen Radio to give details on the fight, claiming that her good friend Rah punched Cardi repeatedly. After engaging in a highly-publicized online spat, the arguing dissipated and everyone involved left the chaos behind and went about their lives. However, Rah stirred the pot when she posted a diss track to her It's Onsite account from an artist who took aim at Cardi and included a line about her young daughter, Kulture.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

It didn't take long for Cardi to catch wind of the post and she called out Rah Ali. "B*tches post me on they sh*t everyday and I haven't said a word and that's what bothers them soo they try to play wit the person I don't play about and that's my child," wrote Cardi. "Yet, victimize themselves when some1 says they beating the baby out of them after months of her harassing a b*tch." The "baby" mention is about Rah Ali's previous argument with Ari Fletcher.

The rapper's fans came forward to call Rah Ali "obsessed," causing Cardi to continue her rant. "She's disgusting .Blocking and deleting people telling her she's wrong for posting something mentioning my child ...but she only try me & Ari for clout but on my life imma handle her in person," Cardi added. "Say wat you want but you not going 2 try me wit my kid." The rapper also accused Ali of "gaslighting" her in order to get a response.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Rah didn't hesitate to clap back.. "Cardi, shut yo dumb non English speaking ass up," Ali replied. "I'm tired of trying to sound out your sentences. If you have a problem, take it up with the person wwho wrote the diss track not me because my media company @Its_Onsite posted it." She added, "I didn't mention your child nor would I ever. The person who wrote the diss track did. You are a BOZO! and you're not going to do SH*T. Why don't you pick up a pen and write back? That's not an option huh?"

Ali returned to once again insult the way Cardi speaks and added that she's not afraid of the rapper's sister, Hennessy Carolina, either. It seems that when Hennessy heard the diss, she promised to resolve this issue in-person. Check out the exchange and reactions from fans below.