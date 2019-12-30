Rap spouses Cardi B & Offset capped off 2019 right with the recent purchase of their lavish new mansion in the posh, suburban neighbourhood of Buckhead in Atlanta, near Offset's hometown of Lawrenceville. Cardi revealed on Instagram with a series of house tour videos that she and her husband had been searching for the perfect new home for the two of them and their daughter Kulture for the past two years, until they finally found one they both adored.

Though Cardi filmed practically every inch of the house and provided countless details, she of course never revealed how much the mansion cost. Though the tour was very exciting and entertaining for many, the cost of the mansion was likely something that lots of folks were most interested in. Luckily, we are much closer to obtaining this knowledge: according to Variety, the estate likely cost somewhere around $5.8 million. Though the actual price that they paid is not publicly known as no records indicate a transfer, the property was last available with a listing of $5.795 million. According to records, Atlanta chiropractor Dr. Rick Kuhlman sold the property to Cardi and Offset. Controversially, Dr. Kuhlman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for carrying out a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme.











View this post on Instagram My phone died midway in the last video .This is our bedroom A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:27pm PST











View this post on Instagram We going downstairs ! A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:30pm PST