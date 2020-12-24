Cardi B is not somebody who gives anything less than 100%. She's been at the top of the rap game for a few years and, as we all wait for the arrival of her highly-anticipated sophomore studio album, the Bronx-raised rapper is enjoying her family time during the holidays.

With a few homes around the country, Cardi and Offset decided to make Christmas as special as it possibly could be this year, despite the terrible year that we've all had. As 2020 winds down, Cardi and Offset felt like creating a winter wonderland inside of their home, customizing their hall with some of the most extravagant decorations you've ever laid your eyes upon, including five fully-decorated trees and an overwhelming number of wrapped gifts.

"I really can’t believe this is my home," wrote Cardi B on Instagram, showing off her decorations. "I be proud of us Everytime I’m here......excuse the wrapping mess."

Clearly, Cardi and Offset had just been wrapping gifts for little Kulture, who can be seen enjoying the room and exploring. The five Christmas trees are all up against the windows, with lit-up floral decorations around the pillars. There is an abundance of presents in the room and, as Cardi pointed out, wrapping paper all over the place.

"How y’all like my Christmas Tree," asked Offset on his own page.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

People are complimenting the family on their holiday joy, making the most out of a throwaway year. Are you a fan of the way Cardi B and Offset decorated their home for the holidays?