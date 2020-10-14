Cardi B & Offset Reunite Again, Don't Look Like Divorcing Couple

Cardi B and Offset announced that they were getting divorced (again) a few weeks ago but, yet another time, it looks like their revelation may have been preemptive.

The couple has dealt with their fair share of problems over the course of their marriage. Cardi B explained that she was filing for divorce, not for anything serious that had happened. It was more to protect herself for the next time he decides to cheat. This week, it looks like things switched as they both realized that divorce might not be the best option for them.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

They've been celebrating Cardi's birthday, which was on Sunday, which Offset went all out for. He commissioned a massive billboard in West Hollywood and bought a brand new Rolls-Royce for his estranged wife, which is not something a divorcing couple would do.

Last night, the two partied again in Atlanta, forgetting all about the nude photo snafu and enjoying their time together. TMZ reports that there was not much PDA happening at the club but, for what it's worth, Offset did post a video of his wife dancing, writing: "I wanna f*ck". If that doesn't tell you enough...

It's looking like Cardi B and Offset will surely reconcile. All we're waiting for is an official announcement that their divorce papers have been thrown out the window.

Do you think Cardi and Offset are destined for each other?

