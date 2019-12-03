Imagine waking up out of a peaceful slumber and realizing that you've been hacked. In case that's not enough, now add on the fact that your relationship is being called into question because of a possibly fake direct message that was sent to a notorious social media star. That's what Offset and Cardi B are dealing with at this exact moment. Last night, Offset signed off from his social media accounts with a message regarding hip-hop and black culture, noting that the two intertwine and that, unless you identify with black culture, you are not allowed to dictate trends or rules in rap. His social activity was immediately followed by a number of homoerotic messages from somebody who managed to infiltrate the man's account. With his profile now suspended, Cardi B is speaking out on behalf of Offset, sharing a video reaction to this mess.

Uploading a series of videos, Cardi B attempted to help her husband deal with this drama, getting in contact with Twitter and trying to restore his account after his recent hack. She then shared another clip, showing her makeup-less face after just waking up, insisting that she's fed up of this nonsense. "Both waking up to the bullshit," she wrote online, showing them in the backend of his account attempting to get things back to normal.

Bardi was quick to react to this. In addition to the Twitter hack, Tekashi69's girlfriend Jade is also alleging that she received direct messages from the rapper. We'll see what Cardi and Set have to say about that.