It's hard to believe that Baby Kulture will be one-year-old in a month. Offset and Cardi B are proud parents who love to show off their daughter on social media, whether she's having cute or fussy moments. Earlier this year, Cardi B told Harper's Bazaar that motherhood has shifted her perspective and made her a reformed party girl. "I just wanna be home all the time," Cardi said. "I don't care about going out anymore. The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F*ck everybody.'"

Both parents recently took to social media to share more photos of Kulture as they anticipate her turning one-year-old. Cardi wrote, "My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine ,I’m fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn."

Meanwhile, Offset was mirroring Cardi's sentiments over on his Instagram page. "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU."