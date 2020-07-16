Her life is unlike other two-year-olds, so it makes sense that Kulture Cephas's birthday presents are a tad different. On July 10, Offset and Cardi B's little one crossed another birthday milestone, and the happy parents shared bits of the celebratory day with the world. Kulture donned her all pink everything and even received a tot-sized Bugatti, courtesy of Cardi's sister Hennessey Carolina.

"AWWW KK IS 2 TOO FAST. I WILL FOREVER REMEMBER THIS PARTY @iamcardib DID YOUR THING ON THIS ONE THANK YOU @hennessycarolina FOR KK NEW BUGATI," Offset wrote days ago. "My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest." Today (July 15), Offset returned once again with another gift—a present that would make grown women green with envy.

In a video that he posted to his Instagram page, Offset shared the moment he gave his toddler a Birkin bag. "Late is better then never I Birkin my baby," he wrote in the caption to the clip. Kulture was more than excited to add another purse to her growing collection, especially one that matches her pink aesthetic. Check out Offest and his baby girl below.