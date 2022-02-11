With Valentine's Day approaching fast, Cardi B and Offset have been struck by Cupid's arrow.

According to TMZ, a new episode of Cardi's series Cardi Tries features the New York rapper tattooing her husband with instructions from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. The episode will be premiering Saturday, February 11 at 9 a.m PST.

The tattoo design falls along the wrist of the rapper, commemorating their wedding date, 9/20/2017. Sources say that the Migos member convinced Cardi to get the matching design, allowing the dates to align when the two are holding hands.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Although, this isn't the first time the couple has shown their love through permanent ink. Offset had previously gotten Cardi's name tattooed on his neck, and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed she had gotten "Offset" inked onto the back of her thighs in a now-deleted Instagram post. She even revealed last week she's been itching to get a tattoo as she announced to fans she was "1% close" to tatting her son's name on her face.

Her fans were quick to remind her of a tweet from the previous year in which she stated, "Everyday I'm thankful I ain't get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16."

Back in 2018, Offset got "Kulture" tattooed across his jaw to honor the musical duo's child. Could Cardi's potential face tatt be another matching one with her husband?

Fans can check out Cardi's series through Facebook Messenger's new Watch Together feature.

