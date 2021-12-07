There comes a time in every parent's life when they have to accept the fact that the glory days are over. For Cardi B and Offset, they've made sure to have video and photo evidence, just in case their two children ever doubt that they weren't turnt out here.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset looked hella fancy during their appearance at Playboy Party over the weekend to celebrate Cardi's role as the new creative director. While footage emerged on the Internet of the two turning up with everyone else in attendance, Cardi made a concerted effort to capture footage of her and Offset iced out. She explained that she wants to make sure there's proof -- as if the paparazzi footage wasn't enough -- that she and her husband were "the shit" in case their two children ever doubted their cool factor.

"We some lit parents," Cardi said as Offset adjusted his icy chain. "Like, we need to do videos like this because, you know, when our kids get older and they trying to act like we wasn't that," she continued before Offset interjected, saying, "We was turnt."

"Yeah, we was turnt. Fuck outta here," she continued before speaking directly to their kids. "Yeah, mom and dad was the shit."

In all fairness, it'll be a little difficult for their kids to ever doubt their parents' coolness, given that they're already iced out in jewels and decked out in the flyest gear.