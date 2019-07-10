Though Cardi B and Offset have taken their share of lumps throughout the years, the hip-hop power couple ultimately emerged from the fire unscathed. Today, the pair have each taken to Instagram to share a moment from their daughter Kulture's first birthday, which appears to have been a relatively low-key celebration. Offset posted an image of his fourth child for his followers, sharing a heartfelt message via Instagram. "YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK," he writes. "HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU." Some solid dad points for the Migos star.

Cardi followed suit, sharing an image of the birthday celebration, complete with a platter of untouched cupcakes. "Alittle quick 12 o clock turn up😩😩😩," she writes. "My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye." While the message needs a little bit of deciphering, it's nice to see Cardi and Kulture having a candid moment. The fans made sure to chime in with their own well-wishes, congratulating the couple and blessing baby Kulture with some birthday cheer.

We hope the young family has a quiet and enjoyable day, and cherish the moments accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to revisit that Father Of 4 project for some thematically relevant music.