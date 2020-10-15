It seemed like it was too good to be true and, unfortunately, it was.

Rumors have been flying that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were planning on squashing their beef by releasing a new song together. The hypothetical track was titled "Lavish" and, despite there allegedly being a snippet floating around, sources close to the "WAP" rapper are reportedly shutting down the speculation by revealing that no such collaboration exists.



Everybody and their mother knows about the feud between the two top-ranking women in rap, so it was a major surprise to see that they were thinking of burying the hatchet. Alleged sources close to Cardi B broke hearts by claiming that the song in question is not real, telling The Jasmine Brand:

"This is false. There's no beef, but there's also no song either."

It's nice to hear that they have put their differences behind them but it's a little upsetting to hear that they will not be shocking the world by dropping a collaborative single. Maybe it's just too early.



Do you think we'll ever get to hear them both on the same record again?

If you've been fiending for new music from Nicki Minaj, you're in luck because she will be featured on the official remix to Sada Baby's hit record "Whole Lotta Choppas", which drops tonight. As for Cardi B, she is hard at work on her second studio album.

